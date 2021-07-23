Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after acquiring an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $442.77 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $455.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.90.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

