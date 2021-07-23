Capital Analysts LLC Buys 40 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $259.94 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

