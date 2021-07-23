Capital Analysts LLC Has $68,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3,000.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $249.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.