Capital Analysts LLC Invests $46,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $263.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.33 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

