Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

