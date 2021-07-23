Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $155,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,759,000 after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.