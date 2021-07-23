Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 263 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $334.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $244.09 and a 52-week high of $336.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.10.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

