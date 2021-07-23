Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%.
Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,922. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.
In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.