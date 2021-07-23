Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,922. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

