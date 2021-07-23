Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $225.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

