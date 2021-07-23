Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

