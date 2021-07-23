Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $461.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.