Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 12,091 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Exelixis by 388.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,174. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.94 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

