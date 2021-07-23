Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 399 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $373.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

