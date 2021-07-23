Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

