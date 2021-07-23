Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

