Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,528,000 after buying an additional 466,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

PTON stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

