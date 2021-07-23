Captrust Financial Advisors Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,422,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,828,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $196.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.20. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $133.43 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.