Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 422 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.18.

Wix.com stock opened at $303.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.08. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.