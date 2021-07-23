Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSII. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of CSII opened at $38.75 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

