Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.49. 442,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,627,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 133,763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 232,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

