Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $37,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

CARR opened at $50.81 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

