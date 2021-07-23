Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Holdings Trimmed by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of Carter’s worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRI. B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

