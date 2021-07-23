Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.