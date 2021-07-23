Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 56,100 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDHAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at $7,590,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $4,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $50,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

