Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.45% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $18,102,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.