Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFV. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $236,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

CFV opened at $9.86 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

