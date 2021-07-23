Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDAC. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDAC opened at $10.53 on Friday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

