Castle Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $15,202.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00432833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.01360941 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

