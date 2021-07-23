Castle Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $15,202.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.12 or 0.00432833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.01360941 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.