Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

