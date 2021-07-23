Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.19 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

