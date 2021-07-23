Caxton Associates LP Invests $230,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

