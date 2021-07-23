Caxton Associates LP Invests $287,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

