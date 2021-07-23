Caxton Associates LP Makes New $312,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

