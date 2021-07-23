Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after acquiring an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.