Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,365 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Celanese worth $44,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

