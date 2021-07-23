Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

NYSE:CE traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.94. 31,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,666. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

