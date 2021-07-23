Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Shares Down 3.2%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 15,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 889% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31.

About Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos SA is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos SA

