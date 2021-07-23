CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CX. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in CEMEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,725,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CEMEX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 701,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

