Centamin (LON:CEY) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 102.98 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.64. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

