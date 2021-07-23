Centric Swap (CNS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $193,679.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00100018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00140376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.57 or 0.99822167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

