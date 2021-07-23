CHADS VC Price Up 3% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $114.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00866510 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,174,555 coins and its circulating supply is 47,729,428 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

