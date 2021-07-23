ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post $724.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.30 million and the highest is $728.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $298.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 51,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,063. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

