ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Major Shareholder Sells $9,931,452.50 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00.

ChargePoint stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. 9,626,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $5,869,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $27,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

