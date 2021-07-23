Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $720.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $702.97. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.67.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.