China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Stock Price Down 17.5%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE)’s stock price was down 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22.

About China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

