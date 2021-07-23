China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88.
About China Vanke
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.