Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.57 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,723.65.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,798.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,454.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,806.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

