CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Purchased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares during the period. CHP Merger makes up approximately 1.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 1.54% of CHP Merger worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPM. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CHP Merger by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 417,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 304,782 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CHP Merger alerts:

Shares of CHPM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. CHP Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CHP Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHP Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.