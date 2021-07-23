Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4,585.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,865 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.98. 7,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

